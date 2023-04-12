DT Investment Partners LLC Has $1.58 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 379.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,980 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,253,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,839,329,000 after buying an additional 3,870,385 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9,209.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,935,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,770,000 after buying an additional 1,914,802 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 34.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,713,000 after buying an additional 1,735,904 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth $81,651,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 685.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 949,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,668,000 after buying an additional 828,603 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.69. 2,706,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,890,539. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $91.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.47%.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. acquired 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II bought 2,672 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.87 per share, with a total value of $200,052.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 33,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,437.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. purchased 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,749,111.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NEE. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.58.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

