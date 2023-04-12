DT Investment Partners LLC Has $745,000 Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

DT Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 167.4% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 43.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DVY traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.05. 171,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,954. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $105.59 and a one year high of $133.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.29.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%.

(Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading

