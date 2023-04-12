DT Investment Partners LLC Has $8.58 Million Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

DT Investment Partners LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of DT Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. America First Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 483.9% in the 4th quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 202,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,438,000 after purchasing an additional 167,825 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $10,503,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 266.6% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 8,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 193.8% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 302,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,571,000 after acquiring an additional 199,661 shares in the last quarter. 22.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHY stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.12. 2,523,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,043,938. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.36. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.48 and a one year high of $83.53.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd.

(Get Rating)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.