DT Investment Partners LLC Has $949,000 Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

DT Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,546 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Community Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 196,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 8,399 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 37,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $418,000. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 168,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 66,441 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $19.82. 12,190,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,806,902. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.78 billion, a PE ratio of -16.66, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The company’s revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -93.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

