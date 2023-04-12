DT Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.4% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 31,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,414,000. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.9% during the third quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 162,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,001,000 after buying an additional 29,228 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIG traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.47. 431,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,276,319. The stock has a market cap of $66.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.91. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $132.64 and a 12 month high of $165.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

