DT Investment Partners LLC Purchases 247 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

DT Investment Partners LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,099,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,839,176,000 after acquiring an additional 601,166 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,988,777,000 after acquiring an additional 54,401 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,163,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $892,858,000 after acquiring an additional 93,463 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,103,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $501,354,000 after acquiring an additional 82,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,653,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $428,583,000 after acquiring an additional 179,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $193.32. 1,001,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,035,457. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $209.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $166.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.39.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 49.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,585.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UPS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.22.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

