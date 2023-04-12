DT Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

DT Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.4% of DT Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $18,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 124.2% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $188.49. 194,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,216. The stock has a market cap of $41.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $193.33 and its 200-day moving average is $188.91. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $214.37.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

