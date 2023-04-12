DWS Municipal Income Trust (KTF) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0268 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th.

DWS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.0% annually over the last three years.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KTF remained flat at $8.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 9,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,220. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $9.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.74 and its 200 day moving average is $8.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DWS Municipal Income Trust

About DWS Municipal Income Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 211,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,785 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 119,507 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 47,966 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 85,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $501,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 16,103 shares during the last quarter.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

