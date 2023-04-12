DWS Municipal Income Trust (KTF) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0268 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th.
DWS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.0% annually over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE KTF remained flat at $8.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 9,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,220. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $9.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.74 and its 200 day moving average is $8.63.
DWS Municipal Income Trust
Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.
