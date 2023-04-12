dYdX (DYDX) 1-Day Volume Hits $75.82 Million

dYdX (DYDX) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One dYdX token can now be purchased for approximately $2.47 or 0.00008270 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. dYdX has a total market cap of $386.07 million and approximately $75.82 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, dYdX has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About dYdX

dYdX was first traded on August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 156,256,174 tokens. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for dYdX is forums.dydx.community. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for dYdX is dydx.community.

dYdX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dYdX (DYDX) is a decentralized trading platform built on Ethereum. It allows users to trade a range of crypto assets, including perpetual futures contracts and options, with up to 25x leverage. The platform was created by a team of experienced traders and blockchain developers led by Antonio Juliano. dYdX aims to provide a decentralized, non-custodial trading experience with low fees and high liquidity. The DYDX token is used for governance and fee discounts on the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dYdX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dYdX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dYdX using one of the exchanges listed above.

