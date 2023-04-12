E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.00

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.00 and last traded at $12.71, with a volume of 26230 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EONGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded E.On from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded E.On from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, E.On has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

Get E.On alerts:

E.On Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.96. The company has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.75.

About E.On

E.ON SE is an international investor-owned energy company, which focuses on energy networks and customer solutions. It develops and sell products and solutions for private, commercial and industrial customers. The firm’s business areas and solutions include Energy Grid, E-Mobility, Green Hydrogen, Green Internet, City Energy Solutions, IQ Energy, and other.

Further Reading

