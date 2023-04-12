EAC Self Reported Market Cap Tops $5.14 Million (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded 30% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. EAC has a total market capitalization of $5.14 million and approximately $6,652.09 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EAC token can now be purchased for $0.0171 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EAC has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.97 or 0.00306593 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00011307 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000815 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Profile

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.01319324 USD and is down -23.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $3,954.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

