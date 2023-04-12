EAC Trading Down 27.6% This Week (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 12th. One EAC token can now be bought for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, EAC has traded 27.6% lower against the dollar. EAC has a market capitalization of $3.97 million and $6,165.77 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $92.79 or 0.00305930 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00011183 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000813 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000597 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Token Profile

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.01319324 USD and is down -23.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $3,954.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

