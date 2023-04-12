Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.42.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DEA shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Easterly Government Properties

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Community Trust NA increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 121.3% in the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 6,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 128,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 224,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,209,000 after buying an additional 81,962 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 22,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Price Performance

Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:DEA opened at $13.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 5.16. Easterly Government Properties has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $20.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.21. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 302.86%.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

