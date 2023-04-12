Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Ebix from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Ebix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EBIX traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.60. 1,069,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,226. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.19. The company has a market cap of $543.84 million, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 2.37. Ebix has a 12 month low of $11.74 and a 12 month high of $33.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ebix ( NASDAQ:EBIX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $255.21 million during the quarter. Ebix had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 11.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBIX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Ebix in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Ebix in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Ebix by 56.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ebix by 16.9% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Ebix in the third quarter valued at about $135,000. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ebix

Ebix, Inc engages in the development and deployment of insurance and reinsurance exchanges on an on-demand basis using software-as-a-service (“”SaaS””) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management (“”CRM””), front-end and back-end systems, and outsourced administrative and risk compliance.

