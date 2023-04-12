ECSC Group (LON:ECSC) Trading 2.9% Higher

ECSC Group plc (LON:ECSC – Get Rating) shot up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 53.50 ($0.66) and last traded at GBX 52.50 ($0.65). 35,168 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average session volume of 19,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51 ($0.63).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 741.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.26 million, a PE ratio of -583.33 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 26.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 25.58.

ECSC Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and cyber security services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Channel Islands, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Assurance, Managed Detection and Response, and Vendor Products.

