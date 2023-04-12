Ediston Property Investment Company plc (LON:EPIC) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.42

Ediston Property Investment Company plc (LON:EPIC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Ediston Property Investment Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of LON:EPIC opened at GBX 66.70 ($0.83) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 22.33, a current ratio of 31.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.09. Ediston Property Investment has a 12-month low of GBX 58.60 ($0.73) and a 12-month high of GBX 82.80 ($1.03). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 64.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 63.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £140.96 million, a P/E ratio of 666.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 80 ($0.99) price target on shares of Ediston Property Investment in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

In other news, insider Karyn Lamont bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 65 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of £6,500 ($8,049.54). Corporate insiders own 7.08% of the company’s stock.

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

