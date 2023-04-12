Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a payout ratio of 76.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to earn $1.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.2%.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:EARN opened at $7.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.79. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $9.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

EARN has been the topic of several research reports. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EARN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 716,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 118,304 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,019 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 4.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 83,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 22.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 9,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 6.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. 23.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. Its portfolio include non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.

