Ellis Investment Partners LLC Has $298,000 Holdings in ProShares Pet Care ETF (BATS:PAWZ)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF (BATS:PAWZ – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares Pet Care ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 26.2% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PAWZ opened at $49.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.97 million, a P/E ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.71 and its 200-day moving average is $49.10.

The ProShares Pet Care ETF (PAWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FactSet Pet Care index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of global equities related to pet ownership. PAWZ was launched on Nov 5, 2018 and is managed by ProShares.

