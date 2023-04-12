Ellis Investment Partners LLC Has $369,000 Holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 5,443 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BHK. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,252,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 519,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,886,000 after buying an additional 194,759 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 1st quarter worth $2,522,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 181.4% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 222,657 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 143,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $1,345,000.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Price Performance

NYSE BHK opened at $10.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.71. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $12.73.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Core Bond Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.23%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Core Bond Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and capital appreciation. Its investments include a broad range of bonds, including corporate bonds, US government and agency securities and mortgage-related securities. The company was founded on November 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Stories

