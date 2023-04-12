Ellis Investment Partners LLC Has $457,000 Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Peterson Wealth Services increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 2,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 23,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $8,511,644.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,146,878.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,146,878.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

ICE opened at $106.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.30, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.52 and a 200 day moving average of $101.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.60 and a fifty-two week high of $129.27.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 13.11%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 65.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on ICE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.55.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Featured Articles

