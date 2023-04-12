Ellis Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,513 Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 47,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 13,809 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 28,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Shares of NYSE GDV opened at $20.99 on Wednesday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $18.28 and a 52-week high of $24.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.79.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. It invests in sectors, such as financial services, energy and utilities, food and beverage, telecommunications, consumer products and healthcare. The company was founded on November 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

