Ellis Investment Partners LLC Sells 2,403 Shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:MOON)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:MOON – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,403 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.60% of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MOON. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,108,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF during the second quarter worth $629,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 78,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 34,856 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF by 869.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 20,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF during the second quarter worth $217,000.

Shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF stock opened at $11.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.03. Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $18.82.

The Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (MOON) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Kensho Moonshots index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index that selects US-listed companies seeking innovative technologies. MOON was launched on Nov 12, 2020 and is managed by Direxion.

