Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Shares Down 6.1%

Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) traded down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.38 and last traded at $12.40. 1,784,394 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 1,600,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.21.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Emergent BioSolutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Benchmark raised Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Friday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.87.

Emergent BioSolutions ( NYSE:EBS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $330.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.23 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a negative net margin of 19.97% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EBS. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 43.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the first quarter worth $117,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the third quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

