Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,851,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 389,564 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.32% of Emerson Electric worth $177,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 201.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE EMR traded down $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.29. 4,700,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,536,685. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $99.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 26.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on EMR. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.07.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

