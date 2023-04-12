Empirical Asset Management LLC Acquires 135 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 63,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,449,000 after buying an additional 26,392 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $431,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 59,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,869,000 after acquiring an additional 8,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 5,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.81.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 0.6 %

MPC stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,906,535. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.26. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $77.62 and a 12 month high of $138.83. The company has a market cap of $58.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.54 by $1.11. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 41.55% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.28 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

