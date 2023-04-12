Empirical Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 136.6% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Stryker by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Seed Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $403,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Stryker by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Stryker stock traded up $2.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $293.27. The company had a trading volume of 127,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,579. The company has a market cap of $111.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $272.62 and its 200-day moving average is $246.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $293.56.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.62%.

A number of research firms have commented on SYK. Argus upped their price target on Stryker from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Cowen upped their price objective on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Stryker from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.45.

In related news, insider James Andrew Pierce sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total transaction of $111,152.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,676 shares in the company, valued at $12,970,326.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 4,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total value of $1,135,387.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,886 shares in the company, valued at $807,473.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James Andrew Pierce sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total transaction of $111,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,970,326.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 347,303 shares of company stock worth $95,218,362. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

