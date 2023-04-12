Empirical Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 412.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MKC shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.89.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:MKC traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.46. The stock had a trading volume of 78,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,260. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.05 and its 200 day moving average is $78.76. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $70.60 and a fifty-two week high of $105.19. The stock has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,137 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,275. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.