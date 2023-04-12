Empirical Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Empirical Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INCY. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Incyte by 117.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,682,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148,559 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Incyte by 197.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,787,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,627 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Incyte by 8,091.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,073,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,965 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Incyte by 177.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,119,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,958,000 after acquiring an additional 716,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Incyte by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,644,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,309,121,000 after acquiring an additional 585,285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on INCY. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com cut Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Incyte from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Incyte from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.43.

In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $595,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,640,975. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total value of $5,086,433.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,806,723.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $595,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,640,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Incyte stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.97. 73,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,636,450. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.11 and its 200-day moving average is $76.92. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $65.07 and a 12 month high of $86.29. The stock has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.32, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Incyte had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $926.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

