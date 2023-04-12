Empirical Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Empirical Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 878 shares during the period. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Empirical Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RODM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 1st quarter worth $279,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,375,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 1st quarter worth $404,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,666,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,531,000 after buying an additional 45,405 shares during the period.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RODM traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,499. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 1-year low of $21.20 and a 1-year high of $29.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.79.

About Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF

