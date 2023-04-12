Empirical Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Empirical Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,915 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Empirical Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 9,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 22.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHY traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $82.16. 867,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,020,070. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.48 and a 12 month high of $83.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.36.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd.

(Get Rating)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.