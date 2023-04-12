Empirical Asset Management LLC Sells 1,139 Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Empirical Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF comprises 0.9% of Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Empirical Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.52. 3,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,211. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.27 and a fifty-two week high of $71.56. The company has a market capitalization of $955.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.60.

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

