Empirical Asset Management LLC Sells 1,734 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC)

Empirical Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,734 shares during the quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JHSC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 985.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 102,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 92,813 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 131,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 64,420 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 165,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,832,000 after acquiring an additional 34,452 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 385,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,276,000 after acquiring an additional 19,447 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $521,000.

JHSC traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,401. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.49. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $27.83 and a one year high of $34.80. The firm has a market cap of $339.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.12.

The John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (JHSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Small Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by relative price and profitability. Securities are weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers.

