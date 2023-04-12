Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Shares Up 5.1%

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.19 and last traded at $12.94. 3,004,722 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 5,270,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENVX. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a research report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Enovix from $28.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Enovix from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Enovix from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Enovix from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.92.

Enovix Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.00.

Insider Activity

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.91 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Enovix Co. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 65,134 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.56 per share, with a total value of $622,681.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 465,134 shares in the company, valued at $4,446,681.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 69,557 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.88 per share, with a total value of $756,780.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 797,401 shares in the company, valued at $8,675,722.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 65,134 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.56 per share, with a total value of $622,681.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 465,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,446,681.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 174,590 shares of company stock worth $1,818,054. 20.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enovix

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Enovix by 12.7% in the first quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new position in Enovix during the fourth quarter valued at about $341,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Enovix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Enovix by 375.8% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 104,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 82,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enovix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 55.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enovix Company Profile

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Further Reading

