Enviva (NYSE:EVA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $23.80

Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.80 and last traded at $24.18, with a volume of 274124 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Enviva from $61.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Enviva from $63.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Enviva from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Enviva from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Enviva from $62.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enviva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.60.

Get Enviva alerts:

Enviva Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.17 and its 200 day moving average is $48.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Enviva Dividend Announcement

Enviva ( NYSE:EVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The energy company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $239.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.54 million. Enviva had a negative net margin of 15.38% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%. As a group, analysts predict that Enviva Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.905 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.06%. Enviva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -139.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enviva

In related news, Director Gerrit Livingston Jr. Lansing acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.38 per share, with a total value of $54,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,477 shares in the company, valued at $232,100.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enviva

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Enviva during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Enviva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Enviva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Enviva by 178.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 862 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

About Enviva

(Get Rating)

Enviva, Inc engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.