EOS Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.32 Billion (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. During the last seven days, EOS has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. One EOS coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.21 or 0.00004018 BTC on major exchanges. EOS has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and $132.39 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00009295 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003643 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004304 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003623 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001085 BTC.

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,088,008,883 coins and its circulating supply is 1,088,011,003 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a blockchain platform that allows developers to easily create decentralized applications (dApps), decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) and other blockchain-based projects. It uses a combination of Proof of Work (PoW) and Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to secure its network and validate transactions. It was developed by Block.one, a company founded by a team of experienced blockchain developers led by Daniel Larimer, the founder of Bitshares, Steem, and DPoS. EOS is used for creating and deploying dApps, DAOs, and other blockchain projects, and provides users with the ability to securely transfer value and store data on the EOS blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

