EOS Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.32 Billion (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. EOS has a market cap of $1.32 billion and approximately $128.68 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EOS has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar. One EOS coin can now be purchased for $1.21 or 0.00004012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00009299 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003639 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004719 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003547 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001091 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,088,063,513 coins and its circulating supply is 1,088,062,091 coins. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a blockchain platform that allows developers to easily create decentralized applications (dApps), decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) and other blockchain-based projects. It uses a combination of Proof of Work (PoW) and Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to secure its network and validate transactions. It was developed by Block.one, a company founded by a team of experienced blockchain developers led by Daniel Larimer, the founder of Bitshares, Steem, and DPoS. EOS is used for creating and deploying dApps, DAOs, and other blockchain projects, and provides users with the ability to securely transfer value and store data on the EOS blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

