Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Given New C$7.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$5.75 to C$7.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.82% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$4.70 to C$5.40 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$5.75 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Haywood Securities dropped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.00 to C$7.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.49.

Equinox Gold Stock Performance

Equinox Gold stock traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$7.88. The company had a trading volume of 53,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,529. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. Equinox Gold has a 52 week low of C$4.25 and a 52 week high of C$8.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$7.88 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.88. The firm has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.54.

Insider Activity

Equinox Gold Company Profile

In other news, Senior Officer Sebastian D’amici sold 5,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.15, for a total value of C$26,862.40. In related news, Senior Officer Sebastian D’amici sold 5,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.15, for a total transaction of C$26,862.40. Also, Senior Officer Doug Reddy sold 6,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.03, for a total transaction of C$44,647.53. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,220 shares of company stock valued at $132,721.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

Featured Articles

