Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC Acquires 9,800 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 1,400.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,500 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RIVN. Gould Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 175.4% in the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 785 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 254.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 97.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 979 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 1,329.5% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 629 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

RIVN opened at $15.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 4.86. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.58 and a 52 week high of $41.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $663.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.47 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 37.49% and a negative net margin of 407.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 1127.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.43) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RIVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $43.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays began coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $44,242.38. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $39,689.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,517.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $44,242.38. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Featured Articles

