Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC Has $27,000 Stock Position in BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC)

Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC reduced its stake in shares of BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC’s holdings in BRC were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BRCC. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of BRC during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in BRC by 251.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in BRC by 381.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,926 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in BRC in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in BRC in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. 12.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Gregory James Iverson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $401,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,417,535 shares in the company, valued at $11,382,806.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 71.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BRCC opened at $5.32 on Wednesday. BRC Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.79 and a 1 year high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.12 and a 200-day moving average of $6.40.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on BRC from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of BRC in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on BRC from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on BRC from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on BRC from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

