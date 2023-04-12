Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC Increases Holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR)

Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) by 53.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,194 shares during the period. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT comprises 0.3% of Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC’s holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 882,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,576,000 after acquiring an additional 177,490 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 855,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,031,000 after acquiring an additional 377,299 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 582,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,294,000 after acquiring an additional 21,150 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 567,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,804,000 after acquiring an additional 211,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 212,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 26,145 shares during the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AOMR opened at $7.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $196.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.19. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $17.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.26%. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.71%.

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

