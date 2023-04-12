Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC Sells 162,851 Shares of Applied Digital Co. (OTCMKTS:APLD)

Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC reduced its position in Applied Digital Co. (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,169,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,851 shares during the quarter. Applied Digital comprises approximately 0.7% of Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC’s holdings in Applied Digital were worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Digital in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 89.4% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 9,682 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Applied Digital in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Digital in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Applied Digital in the second quarter worth about $47,000. 48.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Digital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Applied Digital from $5.50 to $3.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Applied Digital in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Applied Digital from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.31.

Applied Digital Trading Up 14.8 %

OTCMKTS APLD opened at $3.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 4.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Applied Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $13.20.

Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.36 million. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 100.29%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Digital Co. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Digital

In other Applied Digital news, Director Chuck Hastings bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.59 per share, with a total value of $25,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 464,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,203,055. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Applied Digital news, Director Chuck Hastings bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.59 per share, with a total value of $25,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 464,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,203,055. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wes Cummins bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.17 per share, for a total transaction of $108,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,475,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,238.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 310,000 shares of company stock worth $817,400. Corporate insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Applied Digital Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Digital Corp. operates as a technology company, which engages in the development and operation of data centers which provide computing power. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Digital Co. (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.