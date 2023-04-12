Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC Takes $52,000 Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 114 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,252,162. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,252,162. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,068 shares of company stock worth $2,992,156. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 1.0 %

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $503.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $223.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $609.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $494.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $489.40.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $478.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 10th. Tigress Financial cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $549.52.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

