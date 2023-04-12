Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April 12th (ABBV, ACGL, ADTN, AGCO, AIG, ALL, ALLY, AMZN, AQN, ARQT)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, April 12th:
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $155.00 to $160.00.
Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $77.00 to $78.00.
ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $28.00 to $21.00.
AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $140.00 to $137.00.
American International Group (NYSE:AIG) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $66.00 to $55.00.
Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $125.00 to $122.00.
Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $131.00 to $145.00.
Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $35.00 to $34.00.
Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its target price cut by Bank of America Co. from $25.00 to $24.00.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $142.00 to $144.00.
Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $8.00 to $9.00.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $47.00.
Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $107.00.
Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $83.00.
Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $48.00 to $39.00.
BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $230.10 to $263.30.
Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $58.00 to $46.00.
Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $351.00 to $349.00.
Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $310.00 to $307.00.
Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $64.00 to $62.00.
Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 350 ($4.33) to GBX 360 ($4.46). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $34.00 to $42.00.
Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from GBX 2,245 ($27.80) to GBX 2,360 ($29.23). The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $61.00 to $59.00.
Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $47.00 to $48.00.
Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $228.00 to $225.00.
Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $255.00 to $256.00.
Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $92.00 to $96.00.
Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) had its price target cut by Benchmark Co. from $112.00 to $107.00.
Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $106.00 to $104.00.
C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $90.00.
Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $145.00.
Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $85.00 to $52.00.
Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $231.00 to $227.00.
Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 270 ($3.34) to GBX 230 ($2.85). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $127.00 to $126.00.
Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $119.00 to $114.00.
Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $90.00 to $89.00.
Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $38.00 to $35.00.
DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $14.00 to $10.00.
Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $63.00.
Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $147.00 to $145.00.
Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $82.00 to $75.00.
Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) had its price target cut by Lake Street Capital from $96.00 to $15.00.
EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $164.00 to $141.00.
Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $188.00 to $189.00.
Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $131.00 to $117.00.
Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $21.00.
easyJet (LON:EZJ) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from GBX 350 ($4.33) to GBX 400 ($4.95). They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.
Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $47.00 to $36.00.
Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $220.00 to $242.00.
First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $162.00 to $17.00.
FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $26.00 to $32.00.
General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $97.00 to $103.00.
Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $85.00.
Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) had its target price lowered by Loop Capital from $5.00 to $4.00.
The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $495.00 to $437.00.
Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $59.00.
Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $17.00 to $14.00.
Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 435 ($5.39) to GBX 360 ($4.46). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Haleon (LON:HLN) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 364 ($4.51) to GBX 383 ($4.74). Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $235.00 to $228.00.
Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $44.00 to $43.00.
Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $95.00.
Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $77.00.
Iofina (LON:IOF) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 37.50 ($0.46) to GBX 40 ($0.50). Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $158.00 to $176.00.
Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $55.00 to $56.00.
Ithaca Energy (LON:ITH) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 245 ($3.03) to GBX 195 ($2.41). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $183.00 to $181.00.
Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $65.00.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $189.00 to $179.00.
James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $24.00 to $21.00.
Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $22.00.
KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $24.00 to $15.00.
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $130.00.
CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $65.00 to $80.00.
CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $66.00 to $64.00.
Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $22.00 to $18.00.
Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $270.00 to $260.00.
LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) had its target price reduced by Wedbush from $91.00 to $89.00.
Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $37.00 to $31.00.
Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $94.00 to $115.00.
Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $73.00 to $76.00.
MetLife (NYSE:MET) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $83.00 to $79.00.
MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $54.00 to $55.00.
Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $16.00 to $13.00.
Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $125.00 to $112.00.
Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $290.00 to $315.00.
M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $194.00 to $153.00.
Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $255.00 to $250.00.
Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $118.00 to $113.00.
Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $395.00 to $386.00.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $68.00 to $70.00.
Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $113.00 to $107.00.
PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $72.00.
Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $44.00 to $43.00.
Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $92.00 to $75.00.
Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $123.00 to $121.00.
Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $322.00 to $344.00.
Pharos Energy (LON:PHAR) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 30 ($0.37) to GBX 29 ($0.36). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.
PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $5.60 to $5.90.
The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $218.00 to $167.00.
Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $104.00 to $88.00.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $883.00 to $880.00.
Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $29.00 to $23.00.
Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $148.00 to $141.00.
Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $272.00 to $273.00.
Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $283.00 to $291.00.
Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $4.00 to $3.50.
Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $22.00 to $23.00.
Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 1,980 ($24.52) to GBX 2,040 ($25.26).
Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $12.00 to $11.00.
Block (NYSE:SQ) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $90.00 to $80.00.
Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $187.00 to $183.00.
State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $116.00 to $102.00.
Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $99.00 to $83.00.
Synthomer (LON:SYNT) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 250 ($3.10) to GBX 225 ($2.79). Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $51.00 to $53.00.
Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $57.00 to $44.00.
TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) had its price target trimmed by Benchmark Co. from $24.00 to $22.00.
Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $1,598.00 to $1,396.00.
Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $196.00 to $179.00.
Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $61.00 to $62.00.
Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $184.00 to $183.00.
TXO Energy Partners (NYSE:TXO) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $31.00 to $28.00.
TXO Energy Partners (NYSE:TXO) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $31.00 to $28.00.
Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $46.00 to $41.00.
United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $399.00 to $406.00.
U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $68.00 to $52.00.
Ventas (NYSE:VTR) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $51.00 to $50.00.
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $64.00 to $54.00.
World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) had its price target raised by Guggenheim from $105.00 to $114.00.
Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $115.00 to $117.00.
XPO (NYSE:XPO) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $45.00 to $40.00.
XPO (NYSE:XPO) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $36.00.
Zegona Communications (LON:ZEG) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 130 ($1.61) to GBX 80 ($0.99). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $59.00 to $37.00.
Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.