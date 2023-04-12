Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April 12th (ABBV, ACGL, ADTN, AGCO, AIG, ALL, ALLY, AMZN, AQN, ARQT)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, April 12th:

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $155.00 to $160.00.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $77.00 to $78.00.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) had its target price cut by Rosenblatt Securities from $23.00 to $16.00.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $28.00 to $21.00.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $140.00 to $137.00.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $66.00 to $55.00.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $125.00 to $122.00.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $131.00 to $145.00.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $35.00 to $34.00.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its target price cut by Bank of America Co. from $25.00 to $24.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $142.00 to $144.00.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $8.00 to $9.00.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $47.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $107.00.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $83.00.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $48.00 to $39.00.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $230.10 to $263.30.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $58.00 to $46.00.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $351.00 to $349.00.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $310.00 to $307.00.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $64.00 to $62.00.

Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 350 ($4.33) to GBX 360 ($4.46). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $34.00 to $42.00.

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from GBX 2,245 ($27.80) to GBX 2,360 ($29.23). The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $61.00 to $59.00.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $47.00 to $48.00.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $228.00 to $225.00.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $255.00 to $256.00.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $92.00 to $96.00.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) had its price target cut by Benchmark Co. from $112.00 to $107.00.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $106.00 to $104.00.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $90.00.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $145.00.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $85.00 to $52.00.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $231.00 to $227.00.

Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 270 ($3.34) to GBX 230 ($2.85). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $127.00 to $126.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $119.00 to $114.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $90.00 to $89.00.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $38.00 to $35.00.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $14.00 to $10.00.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $63.00.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $147.00 to $145.00.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $82.00 to $75.00.

Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) had its price target cut by Lake Street Capital from $96.00 to $15.00.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $164.00 to $141.00.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $188.00 to $189.00.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $131.00 to $117.00.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $21.00.

easyJet (LON:EZJ) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from GBX 350 ($4.33) to GBX 400 ($4.95). They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $47.00 to $36.00.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $220.00 to $242.00.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $162.00 to $17.00.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $26.00 to $32.00.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $97.00 to $103.00.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $85.00.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) had its target price lowered by Loop Capital from $5.00 to $4.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $495.00 to $437.00.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $59.00.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $17.00 to $14.00.

Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 435 ($5.39) to GBX 360 ($4.46). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Haleon (LON:HLN) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 364 ($4.51) to GBX 383 ($4.74). Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $235.00 to $228.00.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $44.00 to $43.00.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $95.00.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $77.00.

Iofina (LON:IOF) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 37.50 ($0.46) to GBX 40 ($0.50). Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $158.00 to $176.00.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $55.00 to $56.00.

Ithaca Energy (LON:ITH) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 245 ($3.03) to GBX 195 ($2.41). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $183.00 to $181.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $65.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $189.00 to $179.00.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $24.00 to $21.00.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $22.00.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $24.00 to $15.00.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $130.00.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $65.00 to $80.00.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $66.00 to $64.00.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $22.00 to $18.00.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $270.00 to $260.00.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) had its target price reduced by Wedbush from $91.00 to $89.00.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $37.00 to $31.00.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $94.00 to $115.00.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $73.00 to $76.00.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $83.00 to $79.00.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $54.00 to $55.00.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $16.00 to $13.00.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $125.00 to $112.00.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $290.00 to $315.00.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $194.00 to $153.00.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $255.00 to $250.00.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $118.00 to $113.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $395.00 to $386.00.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $68.00 to $70.00.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $113.00 to $107.00.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $72.00.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $44.00 to $43.00.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $92.00 to $75.00.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $123.00 to $121.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $322.00 to $344.00.

Pharos Energy (LON:PHAR) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 30 ($0.37) to GBX 29 ($0.36). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $5.60 to $5.90.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $218.00 to $167.00.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $104.00 to $88.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $883.00 to $880.00.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $29.00 to $23.00.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $148.00 to $141.00.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $272.00 to $273.00.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $283.00 to $291.00.

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $4.00 to $3.50.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $22.00 to $23.00.

Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 1,980 ($24.52) to GBX 2,040 ($25.26).

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $12.00 to $11.00.

Block (NYSE:SQ) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $90.00 to $80.00.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $187.00 to $183.00.

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $116.00 to $102.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $99.00 to $83.00.

Synthomer (LON:SYNT) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 250 ($3.10) to GBX 225 ($2.79). Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $51.00 to $53.00.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $57.00 to $44.00.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) had its price target trimmed by Benchmark Co. from $24.00 to $22.00.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $1,598.00 to $1,396.00.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $196.00 to $179.00.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $61.00 to $62.00.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $184.00 to $183.00.

TXO Energy Partners (NYSE:TXO) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $31.00 to $28.00.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $46.00 to $41.00.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $399.00 to $406.00.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $68.00 to $52.00.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $51.00 to $50.00.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $64.00 to $54.00.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) had its price target raised by Guggenheim from $105.00 to $114.00.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $115.00 to $117.00.

XPO (NYSE:XPO) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $45.00 to $40.00.

XPO (NYSE:XPO) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $36.00.

Zegona Communications (LON:ZEG) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 130 ($1.61) to GBX 80 ($0.99). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $59.00 to $37.00.

