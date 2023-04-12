Ergo (ERG) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $106.93 Million

Ergo (ERG) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.57 or 0.00005247 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $106.93 million and approximately $747,242.95 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,928.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.27 or 0.00308290 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00011315 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00073892 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $162.20 or 0.00541957 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $129.03 or 0.00431110 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003333 BTC.

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 68,094,645 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.

EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.

EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

