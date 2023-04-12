Euro Coin (EUROC) Price Hits $1.10

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Euro Coin has a total market capitalization of $34.35 million and $1.50 million worth of Euro Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Euro Coin has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Euro Coin token can now be bought for about $1.10 or 0.00003670 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Euro Coin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Euro Coin

Euro Coin launched on May 23rd, 2022. Euro Coin’s total supply is 31,259,345 tokens. Euro Coin’s official website is www.circle.com. Euro Coin’s official Twitter account is @circlepay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Euro Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Euro Coin (EUROC) is a fully-reserved, euro-backed stablecoin developed and issued by Circle.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euro Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Euro Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Euro Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Euro Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Euro Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.