European Metals (LON:EMH) Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of European Metals Holdings Limited (LON:EMH – Get Rating) dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 31 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 31.50 ($0.39). Approximately 74,574 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 129,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32 ($0.40).

The company has a quick ratio of 17.52, a current ratio of 38.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 35.74 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 38.80. The company has a market cap of £60.60 million, a PE ratio of -1,050.00 and a beta of 1.58.

European Metals Holdings Limited engages in the exploration and development of Cinovec lithium and tin projects in the Czech Republic. The company was formerly known as Equamineral Holdings Limited and changed its name to European Metals Holdings Limited in February 2014. European Metals Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

