Everence Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,550 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,342 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 228,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,162,000 after acquiring an additional 57,973 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 6,043 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in International Business Machines by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 329,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,414,000 after purchasing an additional 38,097 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.73.

IBM traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.52. The stock had a trading volume of 263,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,911,492. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.37. The company has a market capitalization of $118.40 billion, a PE ratio of 74.10, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 375.00%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

