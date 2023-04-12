Everence Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,620 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wafra Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $48,525,000. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 64,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $375,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 154.0% in the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 37,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bank of America Price Performance

In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BAC opened at $28.86 on Wednesday. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $40.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Further Reading

