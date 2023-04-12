Everence Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Everence Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,890 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 6,160 shares during the period. Tesla makes up 0.7% of Everence Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $8,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 224.1% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,121,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,980,318. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $482,818.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 100,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,668,671.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,121,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,980,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,219 shares of company stock valued at $29,698,354. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA opened at $190.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.55, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $193.09 and a 200 day moving average of $184.50. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $364.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $186.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.74.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

