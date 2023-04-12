Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $13.74 Million Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 116,427 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips accounts for 1.2% of Everence Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $13,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,171,744 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $11,581,996,000 after purchasing an additional 374,994 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,361,278 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,493,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,751 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,072,833 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,338,008,000 after purchasing an additional 413,359 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,338,622 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $751,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555,634 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,923,392 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $708,540,000 after purchasing an additional 162,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP opened at $108.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $78.30 and a 52-week high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The business had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 14.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COP. Scotiabank downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker purchased 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $494,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Featured Stories

